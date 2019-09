RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Are you the next American Idol? Auditions were the Duke Energy Center. Auditions throughout Saturday"You want good singers that have good personalities, that can perform. Finding that is like a needle in a haystack. It's not just about singing on this show! It's about your personality," said producer Patrick Lynn."In terms of getting Top 10 contestants for American Idol, Raleigh always delivers," Lynn said.