Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source, and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.

Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.

As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:

"Respect"


"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.

"I Say a Little Prayer"


"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"


Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.

"Chain of Fools"


This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.

"Think"


In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.

"Freeway of Love"


"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.
