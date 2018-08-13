Aretha Franklin is very ill and is surrounded by loved ones, according to an Associated Press source.The music legend is known for her incredible four-octave vocal range and countless iconic performances in a career that spans decades.Here's a look at the life of the Queen of Soul.Franklin is known for her own hits as well as several covers. Here are some of the songs she's known for performing:"Respect""I Say a Little Prayer""(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman""Chain of Fools""Think"She was born March 25, 1942, making her 76 years old. She was born in Memphis but grew up in Detroit.Aretha Louise Franklin was the daughter of Rev. C. L. (Clarence La Vaughn), a minister and gospel singer, and gospel singer Barbara (Siggers) Franklin.Her parents separated, and Aretha lived with her dad during the school year and her mom during the summers. The family has disputed rumors that Barbara abandoned them. Barbara died when Aretha was still very young in 1952.Franklin does not often speak publicly about her father's tragic death. He died in 1984 after a five-year coma that began when he was shot by burglars.From an early age, Aretha performed at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist Church. She taught herself to play the piano without really knowing how to read music. She would then go on to study piano at Julliard School of Music in 1998.Franklin is not currently married. She was married to Ted White from 1961 to 1969 and Glynn Turman from 1978 to 1984. Both ended in divorce.Franklin has four sons: Clarence, Edward, Theodore and Kecalf.Throughout her prolific career, Franklin has had many notable performances, including:1968 -- "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" at the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.1977 -- "God Bless America" at the inauguration gala of President Jimmy Carter1993 -- "I Dreamed a Dream" at the inauguration ball of President Bill Clinton1998 -- "Nessun Dorma" at the Grammy Awards, unrehearsed, after an ailing Luciano Pavarotti could not perform2006 -- "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl2009 -- "My Country 'Tis of Thee" at President Barack Obama's inauguration.Franklin's most recent album, which is called, was released in October 2014. Before that, she releasedin May 2011.The singer announced last year that she would retire from music at the end of 2017. She said she would still perform at "some select things," according to AP. Her most recent performance was at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in November.These awards are just a few of her many accolades:18 Grammy AwardsPresidential Medal of Freedom (Given to her by President George W. Bush)First woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of FameNational Medal of Arts by the National Endowment for the ArtsHollywood Walk of FameNAACP Vanguard AwardShe has started her own record label called Aretha's Records.She published an autobiography calledShe played Mrs. Murphy inandShe has two honorary doctorates in music from Berklee College of Music and Yale University.