'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

Our heroes confront Thanos in the latest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame'' out later this month.

It probably comes as no surprise to Marvel fans, but the numbers are showing that Avengers: Endgame could be the most anticipated movie of all time.

A mere six hours after tickets went on sale, movie ticket retailer Fandango tweeted that Avengers: Endgame had already surpassed the amount of ticket sales in the first 24 hours for previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.


"I have never seen anything like this," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis wrote on Twitter of the news, calling the pre-sale pace "groundbreaking."

Rounding out Fandango's top five were Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and, thankfully for those who love symmetry, Avengers: Infinity War.

The six-hour time period is particularly impressive considering many fans didn't buy tickets during that time because they couldn't. Both Fandango and AMC experienced crashes that prevented fans from buying tickets, leading to some rather amusing jokes.







Avengers: Endgame will pick up where Avengers: Infinity War left off after (spoiler alert) villain Thanos collected the Infinity Stones and turned half the universe's population to dust. It will be the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.


Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 with opening night showings on Thursday, April 25.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
