"Come From Away" now playing at DPAC

The Broadway musical shows a different side of the events of 9-11
DURHAM (WTVD) -- "Come From Away" is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada played host to the world. It's based on true stories of 7,000 passengers who were on their way to different parts of America when the tragedy of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 struck. As the American air space closed, 38 planes were grounded at the Gander airport for several days.

"Come From Away" is playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through Sunday, January 19.

