Dream home on deck for Raleigh man who wins $622,508 in Cash 5 Jackpot

A Raleigh man gets the chance to buy his dream home after he won $622,508 in a Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday.Derrick Davis stopped by the Mira Mart on Glenwood Avenue Saturday night and bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket."It was actually the last store I stopped at on my way home," Davis said. "I stopped by five different stores and got five different Cash 5 tickets for the drawing."He checked his ticket the next morning and he realized he had a winning ticket."I started shaking," Davis said. "I kept thinking, 'Is this for real?'"The forklift driver said he has been wanting a house with a two-car garage for the last 20 years.Davis claimed the prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $438,874 after required state and federal taxes were taken out.Davis beat the odds of one in 749,398 to win the jackpot.