'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.

You can clearly see a Starbucks cup in an early scene featuring Daenerys and Jon Snow.
Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019
whose cup is it pic.twitter.com/zw1v6VXQV4— Moban (@McMathketball) May 6, 2019
a starbucks cup had more scenes in season 8 than ghost had in season 7— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 6, 2019
Viewers on Twitter said they didn't know Winterfell had Starbucks.
Fans also spotted a few other continuity errors as well.
This season alone #gameofthrones has:— sad salsa (@antisansa) May 6, 2019
1. used two different Dany wigs for the same scene
2. forgotten a starbucks cup on the table
3. referred to Gendry’s bastard surname as “Rivers” instead of “Waters”
