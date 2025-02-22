GH Spotlight: Eden McCoy talks about 10 years in her role

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Saturday, February 22, 2025 3:16AM
Eden McCoy is still just 21 but has portrayed Josslyn John Jacks on "General Hospital" for a decade. She talks about her career and its evolution.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eden McCoy is just 21 years old but she's a veteran of the screen.



The actress has been playing the role of Josslyn Jacks on "General Hospital" for 10 years now -- growing up right before the viewers' eyes.



She won her first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Younger Actor in 2024 in her third nomination



In an exclusive GH Spotlight with ABC11, she discusses how her character has evolved throughout the years and how she used real-life circumstances to bring new depth to her on-screen character's current storyline. She also ruminates on what she hopes the writers have in store for Josslyn in the future.



Watch the extensive video above for the full interview.

