Arts & Entertainment

'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of Art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

"Golden Mummies of Egypt" features eight gilded mummies and more than 100 related objects--such as jewelry and ceramics.


The exhibit runs from March 6 to July 11.

To see the exhibit, you must first buy a ticket. For more information on tickets, click here.

To promote the exhibit, the museum is teaming up with local restaurants and businesses.


Good Day Good Night, the restaurant inside Origin Hotel in Raleigh, is offering a Gold of Egypt cocktail.

Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill is offering up an Egyptian Sunset Tea.

Plus, Videri Chocolate Factory is rolling out a custom packaged sea salt chocolate bar themed to fit the museum's exhibit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighartmuseumsmuseum exhibit
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Pilot shut off wrong engine in fatal 2017 helicopter crash
Man arrested in Raleigh double homicide
LATEST: Wake County sends 4,000 vaccine doses to other providers
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
Families plead for restrictions to be loosened in NC nursing homes
Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
Show More
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
'WandaVision,' a sitcom sendup, was a pandemic parable, too
Canes fans bring the excitement in return to in-person games at PNC Arena
Durham couple charged for COVID test: How to avoid it happening to you
Homicide investigation raises fear in Jacksonville's LGBTQ community
More TOP STORIES News