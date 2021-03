'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of Art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art."Golden Mummies of Egypt" features eight gilded mummies and more than 100 related objects--such as jewelry and ceramics.The exhibit runs from March 6 to July 11.To see the exhibit, you must first buy a ticket. For more information on tickets, click here. To promote the exhibit, the museum is teaming up with local restaurants and businesses. Good Day Good Night , the restaurant inside Origin Hotel in Raleigh, is offering a Gold of Egypt cocktail. Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill is offering up an Egyptian Sunset Tea.Plus, Videri Chocolate Factory is rolling out a custom packaged sea salt chocolate bar themed to fit the museum's exhibit.