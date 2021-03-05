'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of Art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
"Golden Mummies of Egypt" features eight gilded mummies and more than 100 related objects--such as jewelry and ceramics.
The exhibit runs from March 6 to July 11.
To see the exhibit, you must first buy a ticket. For more information on tickets, click here.
To promote the exhibit, the museum is teaming up with local restaurants and businesses.
Good Day Good Night, the restaurant inside Origin Hotel in Raleigh, is offering a Gold of Egypt cocktail.
Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill is offering up an Egyptian Sunset Tea.
Plus, Videri Chocolate Factory is rolling out a custom packaged sea salt chocolate bar themed to fit the museum's exhibit.
