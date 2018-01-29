ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy winners: Who won on music's biggest night

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.

Here are highlights of the winners. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde

Record Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Non-televised awards:

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.

- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusicgrammy awardmusic news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News