J. Cole spotted shooting commercial in Fayetteville

NOW: Rapper @JColeNC (in orange) spotted on the basketball courts at Walker- Spivey Elementary School. I’m told he’s shooting a @PUMA commercial in his hometown of Fayetteville, NC. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/6oaykixRdH — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 9, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday afternoon, rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole was spotted shooting a commercial in his hometown.We're told the award-winning rapper was shooting a PUMA commercial on the basketball courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher Street.The Fayetteville-native regularly gives back to the community through a nonprofit titled the Dreamville Foundation J. Cole currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.In December, the award-winning rapper announced that Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh in April