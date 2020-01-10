J. Cole spotted shooting commercial in Fayetteville

We're told the award-winning rapper was shooting a PUMA commercial on the basketball courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher Street.
NOW: Rapper @JColeNC (in orange) spotted on the basketball courts at Walker- Spivey Elementary School. I’m told he’s shooting a @PUMA commercial in his hometown of Fayetteville, NC. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/6oaykixRdH— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 9, 2020
The Fayetteville-native regularly gives back to the community through a nonprofit titled the Dreamville Foundation.
J. Cole currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.
In December, the award-winning rapper announced that Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh in April.
