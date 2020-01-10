Arts & Entertainment

J. Cole spotted shooting commercial in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday afternoon, rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole was spotted shooting a commercial in his hometown.

We're told the award-winning rapper was shooting a PUMA commercial on the basketball courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher Street.



The Fayetteville-native regularly gives back to the community through a nonprofit titled the Dreamville Foundation.

J. Cole currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.

In December, the award-winning rapper announced that Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh in April.

