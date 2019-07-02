Arts & Entertainment

Jason Statham's 'bottle cap challenge' kick video goes viral

Jason Statham might have just proved he's the master of the "bottle cap challenge."

The goal of the challenge is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick.

Statham posted a slo-motion video of himself trying it out. With a slight touch to the cap, Statham unscrews it with a kick without moving the bottle.

John Mayer, who challenged Statham, conceded defeat writing, "You: tall Keanu. Me: short Keanu."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videoentertainmentviral videoactorsocial media
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescue underway after apparent explosion destroys Charlotte home
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Woman's body found .2 miles from Johnston County crime scene
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Stay safe outside! Triangle to see increasingly hot, humid air
Wake Forest mom says unschool is better than public school
Show More
Hurricanes to match Montreal's offer sheet for Aho
New splash pad opens in Cumberland County
Vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
15-year-old Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Vandals spray-paint cancer survivor wall in Chicago; 7 in custody
More TOP STORIES News