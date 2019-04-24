Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer tops $1-million

You can now call "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer the million-dollar man.

He surpassed that earnings mark in the shortest time ever in the game show's history.

His winnings so far total $1,061,554.

Holzhauer goes for win number 15 Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old professional gambler now holds the top seven spots for single-game winnings.

He is still a ways away from the $2.52 million that Ken Jennings took home in 2004.

But Jennings built up that prize over 74 games.

