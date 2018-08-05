ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Pop star Lance Bass thought he was the winning bidder to buy the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City only to be told later that a corporate buyer with unlimited resources is pushing him out.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
Former pop star Lance Bass announced with joy Saturday he had been the winning bidder to purchase the "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley.

But a few hours after sharing the news on Twitter, the NSYNC member said he was "feeling heartbroken" when it appeared he might not be the winning bidder after all.

Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he was later informed that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost."

"They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he wrote.

"I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome," he added.



The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Bass bid or how much the competing buyer is willing to pay.

When Bass initially thought he would be the buyer, he gushed with enthusiasm over plans to fix up the house, but retain its "Brady Bunch" flavor.


At that time, Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.



One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevisionStudio CitySan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Popular Lego festival coming back to Raleigh in 2019
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking
Strong quake hits Indonesia's Lombok island; at least 3 dead
Crews find body of man who drowned in Lake Wilson
Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Durham
Show More
Wake Forest police looking for runaway horse
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Rescue crews save Raleigh worker who fell two stories
More News