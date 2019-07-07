Arts & Entertainment

Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84

Family members announced July 7, 2019, that Broadway actor and "Annie" lyricist Martin Charnin had died. (Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

NEW YORK -- Martin Charnin, who made his Broadway debut playing a Jet in the original "West Side Story" and went on to become a Broadway director and a lyricist who won a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit "Annie," has died. He was 84.

Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, announced her father's death Sunday. She said Charnin passed away days after suffering a minor heart attack on Wednesday.


He was a keeper of the "Annie" flame, protective of what he created with songwriter Charles Strouse and book writer Thomas Meehan. The 1977 original won the Tony for best musical and ran for 2,300 performances, inspiring tours and revivals that never went out of style.

Charnin also played Big Deal in the original 1957 production of "West Side Story."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Head-on crash closes Sawmill Road in Raleigh
Car hit tractor-trailer, went off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Forecast: Hot, humid weather with some severe storms possible
Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years
Show More
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
Winston-Salem infant death ruled as homicide
Woman dies in car crash on I-95 near Fayetteville
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins
More TOP STORIES News