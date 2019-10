RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Games at the North Carolina State Fair have passed the test.On the eve of opening day, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker joined athletes from the Miracle League of the Triangle in checking out carnival games along the midway.They went from booth to booth, making sure they are games of skill, not rigged and everyone has a chance to win.It is one of many steps this week as fair organizers prepare for nearly a million fairgoers from October 17 through October 27. Click here to see food and ride inspections. Click here to see new fair food offerings.