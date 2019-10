Fair food: What new treats are coming to the NC State Fair in 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Roasted pumpkin spice corn, the Chickenator, Deep Fried Garlic Cheese Curds, Crack-N-Cheese Stuff Turkey Leg, Campfire on a Stick...you drooling yet?Those are just some of the new creations you will be able to try at the NC State Fair when it opens in Raleigh October 17.This year's fair food is shaping up to be better than ever. Click here for a full menu of the new items.Below, take a look at pictures of the treats. WARNING: Do not click through the gallery if you are already hungry.