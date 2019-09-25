State Fair fireworks returning to fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes are coming to this year's North Carolina State Fair fireworks show.
The State Fair announced Tuesday that the nightly event will return to fairgrounds property.
The fireworks will be shot from three barges located on the pond between Gate Eight and Heritage Circle.
The best place to watch the pyrotechnics will be near Gate Eight.
Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. nightly and last about 10 minutes.
The State Fair begins October 17 and runs through October 27.
