Arts & Entertainment

State Fair fireworks returning to fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes are coming to this year's North Carolina State Fair fireworks show.

The State Fair announced Tuesday that the nightly event will return to fairgrounds property.

The fireworks will be shot from three barges located on the pond between Gate Eight and Heritage Circle.

The best place to watch the pyrotechnics will be near Gate Eight.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. nightly and last about 10 minutes.

The State Fair begins October 17 and runs through October 27.

Get discounted tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighncstate fairnc state fairfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
Groups hit college campuses on National Voter Registration Day
Show More
Behind on child support? Durham offers amnesty - for 1 day only
St. Aug's names interim staff after football coach tweets his own firing
Durham zoning updates for affordable housing concern some residents
Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger
Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later
More TOP STORIES News