New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume

The costume for the Oscar-winning actress was revealed on the cover Entertainment Weekly.
The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018
The film will be the first female-led superhero movie in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's a reference to Larson's character during the credit scene of Infinity War when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is seen sending a message with Captain Marvel's insignia. The film, though, likely won't reveal much about what happens after the events of Infinity War, as it's set in the '90s.
The magazine also shared 10 new images, including a look at a younger Fury and at Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who is one of Danvers' oldest friends.
Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019. The fourth Avengers film is slated for early May.
See 10 exclusive images from @CaptainMarvel https://t.co/Mdk5JorKzL #CaptainMarvel— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018
