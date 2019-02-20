If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.
1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.
2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!
3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.
RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars
4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.
Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
