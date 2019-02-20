OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
