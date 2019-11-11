american music awards

Shania Twain to perform medley of greatest hits during 2019 American Music Awards

Shania Twain poses for a portrait at her Manhattan hotel, Friday, June 14, 2019, in New York. (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Reigning queen of country pop Shania Twain will hit the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Twain's performance, announced Monday, will be her first at the American Music Awards since 2003. It will come just days before she kicks off her "Shania Twain 'Let's Go!' The Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6.

The top-selling female country music artist in history, Twain has won five Grammys and five American Music Awards and has sold more than 90 million albums since her 1993 debut. "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" are among her biggest hits, but it's not yet clear exactly which songs will be included in the medley.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Thomas Rhett were previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsabc
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
2019 American Music Awards nominees: Taylor Swift could set new record
Thomas Rhett to perform at American Music Awards
Lizzo, Billie Eilish to perform at American Music Awards
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver blamed for deadly Smithfield crash
Record-breaking cold temps possible this week
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago
2 Cook Out employees fired after Roxboro officer allegedly denied service
Marine who abandoned NC post accused of murder
Roundabout set to open in high-traffic area in Durham
Show More
How to get to Sesame Street, a 50-year journey
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Woman wrongly listed as deceased by Social Security
More TOP STORIES News