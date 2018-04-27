ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

The Irwin family accept a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame for the late Steve Irwin (Credit: Bindi Irwin's Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, CA --
Twelve years after his sudden death, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Thursday.

Irwin died in 2006 after being struck in the heart by a stingray barb. He was 44.

The icon animal conservationist's mission has been carried on at the Australia Zoo by his widow, Terri Irwin, and his two children, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

The whole family was on hand and very excited about the honor after having found out he was getting a posthumous star last summer. During the ceremony, they accepted the award in his memory, GMA reports.

"I have been so privileged to have had the biggest adventure with Steve," Terri said. "Every single day was like being in the middle of a cyclone. We never knew where we were going to go or what we were going to do. ... I learned from Steve that everyone just needs to say yes to stuff."

She also reminisced about the trips they took and adventures they had.

Bindi, who has captured the hearts of social media users, got very emotional while remembering her late father.

"We try to continue dad's legacy each and every day," she said, before breaking down. "I'm gonna get a little bit emotional, it's such a special day ... I never in my wildest dreams thought that this would become reality, it's such an honor as a family to continue in his footsteps."



"He was the best and most incredible conservationist on the planet, but also the best dad," Robert added.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcrocodilehollywood walk of famebuzzworthyfamecelebrityCalifornia
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News