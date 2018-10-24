ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'To Kill a Mockingbird' voted America's best-loved novel

"To Kill a Mockingbird" named America's best-loved novel.

Readers nationwide have voted a story about racism and injustice America's best-loved novel.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird emerged as No. 1 in the PBS Great American Read series. More than 4 million PBS viewers voted in the month-long contest.

The top five novels, which include To Kill a Mockingbird, Outlander (Series), Harry Potter (Series), Pride and Prejudice and The Lord of the Rings (Series) were all showcased during the Great American Read grand finale event that featured live interviews with people with strong connections to each literary piece.

The eight-part TV series explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America's 100 best-loved novels.
