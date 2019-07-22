Arts & Entertainment

Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer for 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

We are getting a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first movie trailer Monday, starring Hanks.

It shows Hanks dressed as the children's television host.

"It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness," posted Sony.

The official trailer prompted a lot of emotional reactions from fans.

"This alone makes me want to cry with joy. I'm already so moved," one person wrote.

Another person added, "what a great way to start the week. Hope everyone is smiling right now."

The movie trailer ends with a touching scene. It shows schoolchildren singing to Mr. Rogers on the subway.

"Hey Mr. Rogers, It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Please, won't you be my neighbor."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is set to be release November 22, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hankschildrenmovie newsdocumentaryneighborhoodu.s. & worldsony
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Coyote blamed for disappearance of Wake Forest family's 2 cats
Questions remain despite 3 arrests in deaths of missing Raleigh men
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
Video of Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
Show More
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
Boy loses arm when man hands him lit firework on 10th birthday
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
More TOP STORIES News