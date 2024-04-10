Sanford community among worst air quality in state, experts call it 'cause for concern'

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, several communities in Sanford have some of the worst air quality in North Carolina.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- You'd expect to see open windows on a breezy spring day, but at Terry Petty's home that's not an option.

Petty, 63, is proud to live in Kendall Acres, which is a close-knit community. She has lived there for more than 30 years after her father fell in love with the home.

"The air is so dry," said Petty. "Most of us keep our windows closed 95 percent of the time."

She is careful not to have her 2-year-old nephew Kyrie outdoors much.

"Sometimes his skin will get real dry," she said. "I think it comes from the air."

Those are minor concerns compared to what she and her neighbors are experiencing.

"It does something to my throat. A lot of people have asthma. I know a lot of people on my street have COPD. It comes from smoking, but some folk don't even smoke," said Petty.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, several communities in Sanford have some of the worst air quality in the state. The communities are listed as Kendall Acres, Jonesboro Heights, Courtland Acres, and Brookhaven. They rank in the 97th percentile in the air toxics respiratory hazard index.

"It means a lot of pollutants are being emitted at lower levels, but because there are a lot of them they are contributing to the overall air pollution in the area," said Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, a N. C. State professor in the College of Natural Resources. "If I myself was having something like shortness of breath or trouble breathing or asthma, that would be cause for concern."

The data also shows people living here are mostly from communities of color and are considered low-income.

According to more numbers from the CDC, 1 in 10 adults living here have asthma like Ann Locklear.

"I'm that one. I don't like it," said Locklear, who moved to the community decades ago.

She didn't have it when she moved here.

"I don't know if there's anything I can do," Locklear said. "I use an inhaler when I have to."

Both she and Petty have concerns. With no plans of moving, they're now on a mission to alert the town and neighbors.

"You know what? I don't have to alert them because as soon as they see me they will want to know why Channel 11 News was here. It's on because they already know," said Petty.