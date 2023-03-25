Former UNC basketball player, 1993 national champion Eric Montross diagnosed with cancer

Former North Carolina men's basketball player and national champion Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina men's basketball player and national champion Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

He is undergoing treatment at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center.

Montross, 51, was a Consensus All-American during his junior and senior seasons with UNC, and was a part of the 1993 national championship team. He played four seasons with the Tar Heels from 1990-94, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 139 games while shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Montross is currently a UNC radio analyst.

On Saturday, his family issued a statement:

"Our family is of course deeply concerned but we have spent three decades in the fight against children's cancer and know well the incredible advancements being made in oncology treatments."