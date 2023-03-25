Former UNC basketball player, 1993 national champion Eric Montross diagnosed with cancer

  • Watch Now

Sunday, March 26, 2023 2:49PM
Former North Carolina men's basketball player and national champion Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina men's basketball player and national champion Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

He is undergoing treatment at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center.

Montross, 51, was a Consensus All-American during his junior and senior seasons with UNC, and was a part of the 1993 national championship team. He played four seasons with the Tar Heels from 1990-94, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 139 games while shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Montross is currently a UNC radio analyst.

On Saturday, his family issued a statement:

"Our family is of course deeply concerned but we have spent three decades in the fight against children's cancer and know well the incredible advancements being made in oncology treatments."

