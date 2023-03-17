Businesses and law enforcement prepare for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Law enforcement is increasing patrols this weekend as part of the Booze It and Lose It campaign for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Businesses usually gear up on Fridays but this Friday is extra special for the Hibernian Irish Pub. They're preparing for customers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"We were up an hour early. We are going to close off North Street by over here as well you saw we've had people here since 4-5 o'clock today trying to get everything tidied up one last time," said Wes Alexander who is the general manager.

The pub is expecting even bigger crowds this year.

"Definitely slow down big-time from COVID. I'm hoping this year will start to see a little more back to normal with everyone getting away from it and COVID is not gonna leave us but we can live with COVID and have a good time," said Alexander.

The corn beef hash, sheperd's pie and of course all the drinks are on deck. They also have a special menu.

With all that fun comes safety. Law enforcement is increasing patrols this weekend as part of the Booze It and Lose It campaign for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

During last year's weeklong St. Patrick's Day enforcement campaign, 225 motorists were killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads.