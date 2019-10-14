Ex-boyfriend named person of interest in Holly Springs mom's disappearance and death

The warrants -- which were signed and approved in August and first obtained Oct. 14 -- show that investigators found positive pregnancy tests and interviewed a friend of Moynan who confirmed that Moynan believed she was pregnant. Investigators also learned that she made, but failed to keep, an appointment at a women's health clinic in April.
"We believe that Monica being pregnant may have been a factor in the incidents that led up to Monica's death," the newly unsealed warrants read.
#Breaking-UPDATE in death of Holly Springs mom Monica Moynan. Going through newly unsealed warrants. One says she was pregnant and that may have been a factor leading up to her death caused by her ex-boyfriend. No charges yet.
Holly Springs police officers have been actively investigating 23-year-old Moynan's disappearance since late July when her apartment manager and mother reported that they hadn't seen her in a while and were concerned for her safety.
Moynan's parents Brandon and Melanie Tucker sent ABC11 this statement Monday:
"We trust that those in the position to act on the information they have will do so accordingly and those who are involved in our daughter's murder will be brought to justice. #justiceforMoni"
Police have not publicly called Moynan's death a murder. Holly Springs Police Department confirmed on Oct. 14 that the case remains classified as a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.
Moynan's ex-boyfriend is now being called a person of interest in the case. Investigators believe he has key information regarding her death.
Previously released search warrants showed that investigators were questioning Moynan's ex-boyfriend. He had been driving around in her car and using her cellphone to communicate with her family since her disappearance.
He told police he was using the car to transport their children, since it was the one that had the car seats. He also said he wrote to Moynan's family through her phone because he did not know how to tell them she was missing.
He told police he'd last seen her June 20, but that she had become addicted to drugs. He said he was trying to help her kick the habit, but she eventually texted him saying she couldn't do it anymore and he'd not heard from her since.
Moynan's mom told police that her ex-boyfriend was abusive and a habitual liar. She said her daughter was trying to build a great life for herself and her children, but that her ex-boyfriend continued to stalk her.
Moynan's ex-boyfriend has a history of assault cases against him. Moynan had also taken out a Domestic Violence Protection Order against him.
