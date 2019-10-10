Missing Holly Springs mom now feared dead, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs Police Department said Wednesday that a search for a young mother missing for months is now considered a death investigation.

Monica Moynan, 23, was last seen March 30, her parents said.

Holly Springs police officers have been actively investigating Moynan's disappearance since late July when she was reported missing to authorities.



"Our investigators have worked tirelessly, following up on leads and examining evidence associated with her disappearance," the department said in a statement.

Officers said they now believe Monyan is dead, and the "focus has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation."

Holly Springs Police Department asks anyone with information on this case to please contact Detective Mitchell Ham at (919) 567-4702.
