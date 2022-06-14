Weather

Cooling centers open across Triangle as dangerous heat sets in during excessive heat warning

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cities, towns and counties are helping people stay cool during the heat wave that has descended over the Triangle.

Temperatures soared over the region yesterday with RDU topping out at 99 degress, which just missed the record of 100 from 2002.


Tuesday will be hotter. An excessive heat warning and heat advisory will be effective from noon until 8:00 p.m. Temperatures could feel like up to 115 degrees in some areas!

Temperatures will once again take off and top out near 100 this afternoon. That would break the record of 97 set in 1944.

To keep as many people as cool as possible Wake County has opened up cooling stations. Starting at 10:00 a.m. people can head to the Wake County Human Services building on Swinburne Street. The Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon, the Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest or the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina will also be open.


People who can't make it to one of these cooling centers are advised to visit local libraries to stay cool.

Last summer, hospitals in North Carolina dealt with more than 3,000 heat-related emergencies.

Be sure to avoid strenuous activity outside. Make sure you are wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Never leave young children and pets in vehicles under any circumstances. Also make sure you are staying hydrated as much as possible throughout the day.
