Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun

ARDMORE, Pa -- Jene' Feliciano has always dreamed of owning her own space.So, she opened DayDream Kreative Studios in Ardmore and uses the space to host her own events.Feliciano also rents the space at affordable rates out to others looking to hold an event."Some spaces are overly expensive just to rent out, so I try to make this reasonable for the community, especially entrepreneurs and upcoming new artists to utilize it so they can be better and utilize it for their dreams and make it bigger," she said.Every Thursday, Feliciano hosts a hip hop cardio class that she and her partner Sakiyah Watts call Dynamic Fit Moms.The weekly class costs only $5 and is aimed at helping moms get into shape while having fun."It's good to see moms coming together and being able to do, you know, some workout stuff - some get away stuff," said fit mom, Zendra Green.Participants say the workout is intense, but is easily modified to fit anyone's ability."To open this space on the Mainline is actually very special to me. To be able to do that for the community is very, very important - it means a lot," said Feliciano.Dynamic Fit Moms classes are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at DayDream Kreative Studios located at 35 East Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.