California police seize ghost gun, meth after investigating exploding teddy bear

After a man exploded a teddy bear at a San Bernardino business, police tracked him down and seized a ghost gun and drugs from his home.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- An exploding teddy bear led police in California to arrest a man who allegedly possessed drugs and weapons at his home.

San Bernardino police released video showing a man blowing up a teddy bear in the parking lot of a local business.

Video shows the man place an object on the ground and get back into his truck shortly before it explodes. He then drives off.

Police say they reviewed the video and were able to develop evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant for a local home.

They searched the home and found evidence which included a ghost gun, 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilogram of methamphetamine with packaging for sales, illegal aerial fireworks, cash, a ballistic vest and metal pipes and saws that could be used to make explosive devices.

A man was arrested on several felony charges and the evidence was seized.

Police did not release the suspect's name or his motive for exploding the teddy bear.