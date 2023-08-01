Exxon manager shot, robbed while making bank deposit in Raleigh

The shooting and armed robbery happened Monday morning on Glenwood Avenue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A manager at an Exxon gas station in Raleigh was shot Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue. Raleigh police said the manager was leaving the store to drop off cash at a bank when two people approached the manager and tried to rob him.

He was shot in the left thigh. The victim was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Police said the suspects made off with an unknown amount of money

They were last seen in a light blue Kia SUV heading south on Glenwood Avenue.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh police.