Society

FACEism series: Exposing often-ignored history, erasing stereotypes

You see the face of a stranger. In the blink of an eye, your mind is made up.

You've taken in their skin color, ethnicity, sex, age, clothes and accent. You think you know who they are as person. That's FACEism.

It sounds like racism, and, in many cases, it is.

But FACEism is when we make quick, often unfair, judgements about people we don't even know, ignoring the fact there is so much more behind their face.

That ignorance is dividing us.

FACEism's mission: Expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

Episode 1: 'FACEism' and the history behind blackface

Episode 2: The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations

Episode 3: Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfaceismracismrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The process is working': 300,000 ballots already accepted in NC
Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Frustrated parents protest outside Wake Schools headquarters
How much do touchless thermometers protect you from COVID-19?
LATEST: NC launches $12M fund for small businesses
These AMC Theatres in NC will reopen next week
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Show More
Breast cancer awareness events go virtual during pandemic
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
Airports, like airlines, need help to survive COVID-19, RDU says
US 1 South in Cary reopens after deadly rear-end crash
More TOP STORIES News