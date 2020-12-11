Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into Falls Lake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pilot of a small plane was rescued Friday after his aircraft crashed in Falls Lake.
The plane, which took off from Lake Ridge, splashed down in the lake after takeoff.
A boater rescued the pilot, and he was brought back to a boat ramp near the airport, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.
The pilot was not injured.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
