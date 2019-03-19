Family urges driver, who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon, to turn himself in

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for a man who allegedly got out of his SUV and ran from the scene of a crash in Zebulon over the weekend.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly got out of his SUV and ran from the scene of a crash in Zebulon over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 97.

According to police, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling east when it attempted to pass a Chevrolet car.

While attempting to pass, it hit the side of the car and then struck a Honda Civic head-on.

Police said the driver of the Yukon ran off after the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Wake Med with minor injuries and were released Sunday night.

The passenger of the Yukon was also transported to Wake Med and is still recovering from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 38-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Valdez, died from his injuries at Wake Med.

"He was a good husband and a great father," Maria Guadalupe Aguirre, Valdez's wife, said through a translator on Tuesday afternoon.

"(Corey Morgan) wasn't caught, so he didn't get punished for that. And we're the ones having to pay for what he did," explained Yulianna Valdez, another family member.

A family member set up a GoFundMe on the family's behalf. If you would like to help, click here.

Police are now searching for 39-year-old Corey Morgan. He is wanted for two counts of felony hit and run, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, improper passing and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
zebulontraffic fatalitiescar crashhit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Man charged in Fayetteville cold case now charged in two more rapes
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Wake school board requests money to fix or replace failing school buses
Co-worker said it was 'out of character' for Diana Keel to miss work
Show More
Lawn care app GreenPal launches in the Triangle
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
J. Cole announces full lineup for rescheduled Dreamville Festival
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
More TOP STORIES News