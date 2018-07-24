FAMILY & PARENTING

Austin boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull her loose tooth

EMBED </>More Videos

After about a week of wiggling the tooth around, precious SaBella turned to her big brother for a little help getting it out.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Yanking out a loose tooth isn't always an easy task, but when you use a Nerf gun to yank the tooth fairy loot from your sister's mouth at more than 30 miles per hour, it doesn't leave much room to think.

That's what happened when little SaBella turned to her older brother, Gibson. After a week of wiggling her baby tooth to no avail, she reached out for help getting rid of it.

SaBella's mother, Courtney Lewis, says Gibson convinced his little sister to forego the old string and doorknob trick for something a little more contemporary.

Adorable video taken by Courtney shows Gibson squinting as he puts pressure on the trigger, a thin string tied from SaBella's little tooth to his bright orange Nerf dart.

In a flash, the line becomes taut as the dart zooms away from the siblings, popping out SaBella's tooth in tow.

SaBella makes a confused expression before realizing the tooth is out, sending the little girl in cheers of glee.

According to physics teacher Chris Stoker, a similar Nerf gun model is able to shoot a dart between 30 and 35 mph.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoysmust-see videochildrenAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
New Bern toddler loves playing with trucks near construction site
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Show More
Leaders push back as veteran retreat center eyes Hope Mills
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting
More News