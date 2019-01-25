A Vermont woman who was taken to an orphanage in 1949 is reunited with her 88-year-old birth mother thanks to a DNA kit.
Connie Moultroup's mother, Genevieve Purinton, gave birth to her in Gary, Indiana, when she was just 18 years old.
Purinton said doctors told her that her daughter had died. Moultroup was later adopted by a family in Los Angeles. When her adoptive mother died, Moultroup went into an abusive home.
Moultroup, who is now 69, was given an Ancestry DNA kit for Christmas last year by her daughter. It eventually led to an emotional reunion between Moultroup and her mother who is still alive in Florida nearly 70 years later.
"First of all, it was like looking into a mirror. I didn't even make it into her arms before I was crying, but I'm a crier anyway." Connie Moultroup said.
Connie also got to meet her half-siblings she didn't know she had from her biological father.
