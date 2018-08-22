Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father

An Atlanta woman has lost 55 pounds in order to be able to donate a kidney to her father.Unbeknownst to her family and friends, the wife and mother of two had spent the past 16 months on a wellness journey, in hopes of donating a kidney to her father.Just weeks ago her prayers were answered, as doctors determined she is a perfect match.Muhammad's father, Lucious Daniels, was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure in August 2016.The 74-year-old's name was added to the long list of people in need of life-saving kidney transplants nationwide.As Daniels began dialysis treatments, his eldest daughter Dawn was embarking on her own private journey in hopes of saving her dad's life by becoming a living donor.Muhammad learned her blood type might make her a donor match for her dad, but her BMI - or body mass index - was too high to be a candidate for organ donation.In December of 2016 she hired a personal trainer, changed her eating habits and took other measures to get down to a healthy weight.Over the next 16 months she quietly worked towards her goal, losing 55 pounds and 30 inches. Muhammad dropped four dress sizes, going from a size 20 to a 14.In April 2018, Muhammad told her dad about her plans. On July 2 she received the call: she was a perfect match.Muhammad broke the news to her parents and other loved ones at a family gathering. Father and daughter are scheduled to undergo transplant surgery at Piedmont Hospital on August 31.