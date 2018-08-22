FAMILY & PARENTING

Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father

Atlanta, GA --
An Atlanta woman has lost 55 pounds in order to be able to donate a kidney to her father.

Unbeknownst to her family and friends, the wife and mother of two had spent the past 16 months on a wellness journey, in hopes of donating a kidney to her father.

Just weeks ago her prayers were answered, as doctors determined she is a perfect match.

Muhammad's father, Lucious Daniels, was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure in August 2016.

The 74-year-old's name was added to the long list of people in need of life-saving kidney transplants nationwide.

As Daniels began dialysis treatments, his eldest daughter Dawn was embarking on her own private journey in hopes of saving her dad's life by becoming a living donor.

Muhammad learned her blood type might make her a donor match for her dad, but her BMI - or body mass index - was too high to be a candidate for organ donation.

In December of 2016 she hired a personal trainer, changed her eating habits and took other measures to get down to a healthy weight.

Over the next 16 months she quietly worked towards her goal, losing 55 pounds and 30 inches. Muhammad dropped four dress sizes, going from a size 20 to a 14.

In April 2018, Muhammad told her dad about her plans. On July 2 she received the call: she was a perfect match.

Muhammad broke the news to her parents and other loved ones at a family gathering. Father and daughter are scheduled to undergo transplant surgery at Piedmont Hospital on August 31.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familykidney transplantfamily
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, is found dead in dryer
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Show More
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
More News