The I-Team is looking into how birthing centers and midwives are regulated after a Cary birthing center stopped delivering babies following the deaths of three newborns in the past six months.But those deaths may not stop the growing trend of working with midwives.Austin and Liayn McCall chose to deliver their first baby at the Women's Birth & Wellness Center in Chapel Hill, an independent birthing center complete with three labor suites that look more like home.Birthing centers pride themselves in their personal care through midwifery, while hospitals boast the doctors and expansive nursing staff.Birthing centers also promote natural birth, whereas the hospital provides epidurals and is prepared for emergencies.All members of the family can be there in a birth center delivery room, and that's not the case in a hospital.Over the last three years, the number of hospital births remained steady in North Carolina. But birthing center numbers have almost doubled."You want everything to go smoothly and exactly how you want it to go," said Liayn. "Having that support and that connection with these people that you care about and know on a personal level definitely makes a difference."Statistically, the vast majority of birthing centers deliver safely, but, after the recent deaths at the Baby + Co. Cary location, there are fresh concerns about the process.In a statement to ABC11, a spokesperson said every loss is tragic and they are grieving alongside the families involved. Unfortunately, they say, complications can happen in any environment.Baby + Co. has locations throughout the U.S. and two more in North Carolina. In all of NC, there are only seven birthing centers. All of them have an accreditation but they don't have any state licensing. That's because there's no such thing.Midwives at the Women's Birth & Wellness Center say the national accreditation involves a visit and review once every three years. The midwives, though, must meet strict standards , including earning a Master's Degree in nursing."During midwifery school, we join nurse practitioner colleagues and we do courses on pharmacology, health assessment, pathophysiology, and then we get more and more specialized as training goes on," said midwife Sarah Dumas.Birthing centers in NC also maintain relationships with nearby hospitals in case of emergency.