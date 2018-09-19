FAMILY & PARENTING

Operation Save a Life 2018: Save a Life Saturday Event

Not sure if your home is fire-safe? Kidde and The Home Depot are hosting Save a Life Saturday events on Saturday, October 6th to help you learn more about fire safety for your home. Visit here to find out more about the Operation Save a Life Campaign #SponsorOperationSaveALife.

Example Simple Steps to Safety:
• Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. Install smoke alarms on every floor, in hallways, inside bedrooms and outside of sleeping areas. Also, if smoke alarms are turning yellow, they need to be replaced.
• Test alarms weekly.
• Install CO alarms on each floor and near bedrooms. CO weighs about the same as air, so an alarm can be plugged into an outlet, placed on a table or shelf or mounted high on a wall.

Participating Store Locations


CARY

2031 Walnut Street
(919)851-5554

FAYETTEVILLE
2060 Skibo Road
(910)864-4002

APEX
1000 Vision Drive
(919)387-6554

DURHAM
3701 Mt Moriah Road
(919)419-0208

1700 N Pointe Drive
(919)220-5811

HILLSBOROUGH
625 Hampton Point Blvd
(919)245-0132

RALEIGH
4901 Capital Blvd
(919)878-8771

9517 Strickland Road
(919)844-7418

WAKE FOREST

11915 Retail Drive
(919)562-2202

FUQUAY VARINA
901 E Broad Street
(919)552-2881

GARNER
2540 Timber Drive
(919)661-1393

KNIGHTDALE
1020 Shoppes at Midway Drive
(919)217-3093
