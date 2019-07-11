Style & Fashion

Houston-based retailer Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston-based fashion retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Known for its colorful jewelry and accessories, the chain has not officially announced store closing details or dates. Other media outlets report all 261 stores will close. There are currently 12 in the Houston area.

Charming Charlie was founded in 2004 by Houston native Charlie Chanaratsopon.

In 2016, Chanaratsopon was listed on Forbes' list of America's Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 with a net worth of $450 million.

Chanaratsopon stepped down as CEO in the fall.

In December of 2017, the retailer announced they had filed for bankruptcy amid underperforming stores.

As of Thursday, the store's website is unable to take orders.

The new filing is subject to court approval.

ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to Chanaratsopon for a comment.

WATCH: ABC13 interview with Houstonian Charlie Chanaratsopon
EMBED More News Videos

2013 interview with Charming Charlie founder, Houstonian Charlie Chanaratsopon.

Related topics:
style & fashionhoustonbusinessbankruptcymoneyretailjewelry
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street
'Living hell:' Couple says embryo mistakenly implanted in another woman
Guardsman dramatically intercepts drug-loaded submarine: VIDEO
AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers
Historical markers disappearing too fast for North Carolina to replace
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Show More
8 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico; continues strengthening
Driver used case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old, police say
Coded message found on jewel at ruins of colonial NC tavern
Explosion levels KFC in Rockingham County
More TOP STORIES News