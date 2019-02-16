STYLE & FASHION

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Five actresses have been nominated for one of the Oscars' biggest honors, and they're stylish to boot. Here's a look at Best Actress fashion so far this awards season. (AP Images)

For fans of fashion, Hollywood's biggest night is the Super Bowl of red carpets.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, a stream of A-listers and high achievers will grace the Oscars red carpet, and fans will be on the lookout for the nominees of one of the night's biggest categories: Best Actress in a Leading Role.
PHOTOS: Best Actress nominees on the red carpet this awards season
RELATED: See the full list of 2019 Oscar nominees
Nominated for this honor are five actresses whose talents are as diverse as their senses of style:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma:

Aparicio, a former schoolteacher, was nominated for her film debut for playing housekeeper and caretaker Cleo in Roma. Aparicio is the first Mexican indigenous actress nominated for an Oscar.

RELATED: Everything to know about Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife:

Close has received her seventh Oscar nomination for playing a complex woman reflecting on her life choices as her husband receives the Nobel Prize for Literature. Close has won Best Actress at multiple awards shows, including in the drama category at the Golden Globes.
Olivia Colman, The Favourite:

Colman plays a frail but feisty Queen Anne in the female-led period comedy. Among her awards, Colman took home Best Actress at the BAFTAs.

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born:

In the fourth version of the music-driven love story, Gaga plays up-and-coming pop star Ally. One of the songs she wrote for the film, "Shallow," has become a pop culture phenomenon, earning two Grammys.

RELATED: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise "Shallow" duet in Las Vegas

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?:

McCarthy is nominated for her most serious role to date as Lee Israel, a writer who goes to extremes to pay her bills and care for her sick cat.

While we won't know what they're wearing until the big day, we can take a look back at what they've worn so far this awards season. Check out highlights in the video above and the gallery below.
MORE RED CARPET FASHION

Music stars arrive at the Grammys

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards

Stars walk the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards

Golden Globes fashion: See what the stars wore
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsacademy awardsactorentertainmenthollywoodcelebrityred carpet fashiondresseslady gagaaward shows
STYLE & FASHION
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
Robeson Co. 6-year-old located after being taken in stolen car
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
NC Auto Show to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Durham Police: Man shot during attempted robbery
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Show More
Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
TMZ: Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston makes emergency landing after losing wheel
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Undocumented Raleigh mom speaks out against ICE raids
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
More News