Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise "Shallow" duet in Las Vegas

Bradley Cooper joins Lady Gaga for duet on stage in Vegas. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

LAS VEGAS --
Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance during "A Star is Born" co-star Lady Gaga's show Saturday night for a surprise performance of "Shallow," the film's chart-topping single.


Video shot by audience members showed Gaga inviting Cooper, who also directed the film, onstage for the performance. She's performed the song solo as the encore of "Enigma," her Las Vegas residency, since it opened in December, according to Billboard, but this was their first live performance together.



"Star" is up for more than a dozen Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best actor and best adapted screenplay. The film also received SAG, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and Grammy nods.

