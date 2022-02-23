Grandmother and granddaughter killed, 3 others injured in early morning Raleigh condo fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grandmother and her grandchild were both killed when a condo caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at the Walden Woods Condominiums in northeast Raleigh. According to an EMS chief, one person jumped out of a window.

Firefighters on the scene said a mother and infant were rescued from a second floor balcony, as was another young child.

Three more people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

ABC11 crews are working to learn more about what started the fire and the conditions of those injured.
