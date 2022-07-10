Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.Willie Edward Frederick, 52, was arrested and charged with murder in connection in the shooting death of Aaron Jamel Downer, 26.Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Piedmont Ridge Circle. Officers found Downer suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.