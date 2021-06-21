New additions make for extra special Father's Day in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an extra special Father's Day for some Triangle families who welcomed new additions Sunday.At the WakeMed Raleigh Campus, the Gifford family, Brandon and Morgan, welcomed a baby boy, Brantley, at 8:50 a.m.Meanwhile at UNC REX, Sean Bruno of Raleigh became the proud dad of a son, Miles Robert Bruno. It's his first child.UNC REX said the whole family is happy and healthy.Congratulations and Happy Father's Day!