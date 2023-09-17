WATCH LIVE

At least 16 people displaced after fire tears through Fayetteville apartments

WTVD logo
Sunday, September 17, 2023 7:35PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews in Fayetteville battled a large fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, the fire happened at North Crossing Apartments on Weatherstone Drive. When fire crews arrived, a large fire was coming from the third floor of the apartment building.

The Red Cross is helping more than 16 residents who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

