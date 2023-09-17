Fatal crash shuts down road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Saturday.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted to social media saying Bingham Drive is shut down from Worthington Drive to Shenandoah Drive due to a vehicle crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

According to ABC11 crew at the scene, at least one person was killed in the crash.

This is a breaking story.

