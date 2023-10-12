WATCH LIVE

Woman's body found in wooded area in Fayetteville

Thursday, October 12, 2023 2:13AM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Wednesday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the area of Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street after a body was found in a field. Police said a man was looking for their dog in a wooded area when he found the body of a female. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's name has not been released.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

